Rosemary Kwitowski Smith, 74, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at St. Vincent Health Center. She was born in Erie, on August 28, 1945, a daughter of the late Edward "Jocko" and Mary Kwitowski.
Rosemary graduated from Erie Tech and worked at Erie Technological Products for many years. She was the manager of Fan Fever at the Millcreek Mall for several years. Most recently she worked at Walmart for 15 years until her retirement. She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Her absolute favorite hobby was shopping and attending household sales with her best friend. She was the master of finding the best deal! Her favorite place in the world to go was Disney with her granddaughters. She especially loved spending time with her granddaughters, who were her pride and joy, and attending their different events. She was their biggest fan. Her family was the center of her universe and there wasn't anything that brought her more happiness than knowing they were happy.
Survivors include her husband, Byron R. Smith; two sons, Jamie Smith and his wife, Carrie, of Erie and Christopher Smith of Pittsburgh; two granddaughters, Jensen and Addison; two brothers, Leon and Patrick Kwitowski; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private and burial will be at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Regional Cancer Center, 2500 W. 12th St., Erie, PA 16505.
Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Rosemary graduated from Erie Tech and worked at Erie Technological Products for many years. She was the manager of Fan Fever at the Millcreek Mall for several years. Most recently she worked at Walmart for 15 years until her retirement. She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Her absolute favorite hobby was shopping and attending household sales with her best friend. She was the master of finding the best deal! Her favorite place in the world to go was Disney with her granddaughters. She especially loved spending time with her granddaughters, who were her pride and joy, and attending their different events. She was their biggest fan. Her family was the center of her universe and there wasn't anything that brought her more happiness than knowing they were happy.
Survivors include her husband, Byron R. Smith; two sons, Jamie Smith and his wife, Carrie, of Erie and Christopher Smith of Pittsburgh; two granddaughters, Jensen and Addison; two brothers, Leon and Patrick Kwitowski; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private and burial will be at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Regional Cancer Center, 2500 W. 12th St., Erie, PA 16505.
Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 11, 2020.