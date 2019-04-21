|
|
Best Grandma Ever
Rosemary Laurene (Johnson) Mares, age 89, of McKean Township, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Edinboro Manor. Born in Erie, on February 19, 1930, she was a daughter of the late William Harry and Roselia Laurene (Hoig) Johnson.
Rosie's passions were painting with oils and watercolors and reading. She enjoyed creating beautiful flower gardens and was a wonderful cook, making delicious meals with whatever was at hand. "Must Love Dogs" was synonymous with Mom/Grandma Rosie, as she loved all dogs and enjoyed watching and attending dog shows.
Rosemary worked as a buyer for Lord Corporation in Saegertown for 25 years, before her retirement in 1995. She looked forward to lunchtime card games, bowling and golfing with her coworkers. She resided in her home on Old State Road for 61 years. Rosemary had been a member of the General McLane School Board.
Rosemary's family would like to thank all at Edinboro Manor for their care, compassion and love for her while she was a resident.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, John Brunner Mares, Jr.; brothers, Richard and William Johnson; and a sister, Jean Sauers.
Survivors include her children, David Roach, wife Susan, of Venango, Pa., Matthew Roach, wife Amy, of McKean, Pa., Lisa Cannon, husband Jeff, of Hendersonville, N.C., and Eric Mares of Charlotte, N.C.; her grandchildren, Jessica Roach, Lindsey Roach, Jeremy Roach, Jarad Roach, wife Molly, Erika Wagner, husband Derek, Stephen Roach, wife Abby, Zachary Roach, wife Bella, Sebastian Mares, and Sebrina Mares; and her great-grandchildren, Aria Roach, Taylor Roach and Piper Rosemary Wagner.
Burial, with private services, was held at McLane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Northwestern Pennsylvania, P. O. Box 3930, Erie, PA 16508. Arrangements were handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd. Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 21, 2019