Rosemary Moran, age 65, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly, on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at UPMC Hamot.
She was born in Erie, on April 22, 1954, a daughter of the late Salvatore and Barbara Dunbar Conti.
Rosemary graduated from Academy High School in 1972, and received an Associate Degree from Erie Business Center. She worked in the Regulatory Departments at AMSCO/STERIS for 24 years, and Hills Department Store for ten years in various positions.
Rosemary was a member of Church of the Cross and served as an Elder, Sunday School Teacher, and Parish Shepherd. She enjoyed Bible Study, gardening, and reading, but what she enjoyed most was being with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Susan.
She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Russell J. Moran; children, Kelly Ann Kidd, of Harrisburg, Pa., Kenneth L. Dick, of St. Peters, Mo., and Julie Rene Gunsallus, of Saegertown, Pa.; grandchildren, Ava Joy Gunsallus, Salvatore Dick, Savanna Dick, and Alissa Dick; and great-grandson, Beckett Lee Taylor. Further surviving are her siblings, Carol Schwartz, Richard Conti, Robert Conti and Kimberly Conti, all of Erie, Joann D'Onofrio, of Harrisburg, Pa. and Duane and David Conti, of San Antonio, Texas. She was also loved by many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends; and her constant fur companion, Daisy Lou.
Friends may call at Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th St. (at Powell), on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 1 p.m. until the time of Celebration of Life service at 3 p.m. with Rev. Drew Himes presiding.
Memorials may be made to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson Foundation, Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777, the Erie Humane Society, 2407 Zimmerly Rd., Erie, PA 16506, or , 32121 Woodward Ave., Ste. 350, Royal Oak, MI 48073 stjude.org
Make time to give someone a kind word.
