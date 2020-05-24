|
|
Rosemary "Pat" Price Flatley, age 96, passed away peacefully in her home on May 21, 2020 with loving family by her side.
Rosemary was born in Erie on March 29, 1924.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Joe Flatley, who passed away in 2007; daughters Maureen Moose and Karen Flatley, mother Rose Suckart, father Gerald E Price, stepfather Joe Suckart, and sister Shirley Schwartz.
She is survived by 12 children; Kathleen Flatley, Joseph Flatley (Linda), Rosemary Jackson of Gainesville, Fla., Kevin Flatley (Kathleen) of Findlay Lake, N.Y., Ann Metzger (Don), Timothy Flatley, Patrick Flatley, Terrence Flatley (Linda), Jane Letto, Steve Flatley (Andrea), Christine Flatley of Meadville, Pa., and John Flatley; 50 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Rosemary graduated from East High School in 1942. Following high school she did secretarial work at Bliley Electric. She enlisted in Women Army Corp during World War II and was stationed in Paris, France. There she reunited with her childhood sweetheart, Joe who was stationed there in the Army, and they were married in Paris in 1945.
Pat Flatley was a devoted member of St. Andrew Church. She centered her life around her many children and grandchildren. She was a woman of strong faith who always put family first. She enjoyed family gatherings and completing the daily crossword.
The family would like to acknowledge neighbors Linda and Mark Lobaugh, son Patrick (Caregiver), and the VA Services for all the support, love, and care they provided their mother during the past years. The family is also grateful to the Family Hospice Team of UPMC for their support and care in her final days.
Because of Covid-19, funeral services with burial in Calvary Cemetery will be private. A memorial mass in St. Andrew Catholic Church will be announced for her friends at a later date when it is safe to gather again.
In lieu of flowers, memorials and masses in memory of Joe and Pat Flatley may be made to St. Andrew Church, 1116 W.7th St., Erie, PA 16502.
Arrangements by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th & Liberty St.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 24, 2020