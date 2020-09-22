1/1
Rosemary T. (Allgeier) Trott
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemary T. (Allgeier) Trott, age 90, of Erie passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at LECOM Senior Living. Born in Erie on July 27, 1930 she was a daughter of the late Benjamin and Eleanor (Hess) Allgeier.

Rosemary was a graduate of St. Benedict's Academy. She was a longtime member of Holy Rosary Church and a dedicated volunteer at both the church and school. Rosemary loved to play cards and was also a member of the Siebenbuerger Auxiliary.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Lloyd J. Trott in 1994; a granddaughter, Ellen Tarasovitch; four brothers, Wilbur, Harold, Bernard, and Norman Allgeier; and three sisters, Eleanor Zimmer, Marie Winschel, and Margaret Waldermarson.

Survivors include three daughters, Linda Kuhn (Stephen), Pamela Trott (Joe Damico), and Debra Tarasovitch (Joseph); three sons, Thomas Trott (Kim), Timothy Trott (Susan), and Daniel Trott (Sue); 18 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Friends are invited to call on Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th St. Services and burial at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery will be private.

Memorials may be made to Holy Rosary Church, 2701 East Avenue, Erie, PA 16504 or to a charity of one's choice. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Calling hours
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, LLP
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, LLP
845 E 38th St
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 825-2500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, LLP Pine Avenue Branch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved