Rosemary T. (Allgeier) Trott, age 90, of Erie passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at LECOM Senior Living. Born in Erie on July 27, 1930 she was a daughter of the late Benjamin and Eleanor (Hess) Allgeier.
Rosemary was a graduate of St. Benedict's Academy. She was a longtime member of Holy Rosary Church and a dedicated volunteer at both the church and school. Rosemary loved to play cards and was also a member of the Siebenbuerger Auxiliary.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Lloyd J. Trott in 1994; a granddaughter, Ellen Tarasovitch; four brothers, Wilbur, Harold, Bernard, and Norman Allgeier; and three sisters, Eleanor Zimmer, Marie Winschel, and Margaret Waldermarson.
Survivors include three daughters, Linda Kuhn (Stephen), Pamela Trott (Joe Damico), and Debra Tarasovitch (Joseph); three sons, Thomas Trott (Kim), Timothy Trott (Susan), and Daniel Trott (Sue); 18 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Friends are invited to call on Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th St. Services and burial at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery will be private.
Memorials may be made to Holy Rosary Church, 2701 East Avenue, Erie, PA 16504 or to a charity of one's choice
