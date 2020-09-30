Rosemary (Benim) Winschel, 71, of North East, passed away on September 28, 2020 at Millcreek Community Hospital.
She was born on October 9, 1948 in Erie, Pa., the daughter of the late Kenneth Thomas and Marian A. (Fenton) Benim. Rosemary graduated from St. Benedict Academy and was formerly employed by General Telephone Company, the North East Chamber of Commerce, Curves and St. Gregory Thaumaturgus School. Rosemary was also a dedicated volunteer at St. Gregory Church, where she served as the Home School Council co-president and also was a fundraiser for North East Little League. Rosemary was a devoted wife and mother whose greatest passion in life was to share her love and kindness with her family and friends. No matter how challenging or difficult a situation could be, she always faced it with a positive attitude and her beautiful smile. Her contagious laugh will live on in the hearts of all who knew her; she will be dearly missed.
Rosemary is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Deacon Richard Winschel, whom she married on October 18, 1974. She is also survived by her children, Emalie Nagle (Jon) of North East, Michael Winschel (Tiffany) of Brecksville, Ohio; grandchildren, Chloe Nagle, Natalie Nagle, Isabel Winschel, and Caleb Winschel; sister, Patricia (Benim) Glas; brother-in-law, Melvin Glas; and nephews, Jeffrey Glas and Brian Glas.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake St., North East on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and are invited to a Funeral Mass on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Gregory Thaumaturgus Church, 50 S. Pearl St., North East. A rosary will precede the visitation on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. Interment will be held at St. Gregory Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Gregory School or St. Gregory Church. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com
