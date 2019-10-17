Erie Times-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc. - Erie
2502 Sassafras St.
Erie, PA 16502
814 454 0156
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
901 E. 5th St.
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
901 E. 5th St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosetta Manus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosetta Manus M.Ed.


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosetta Manus M.Ed. Obituary
Rosetta Manus, M.Ed., age 68, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at LECOM Senior Living.

She was born in Erie, on March 21, 1951, a daughter of the late John Reed Manus, Sr. and Mary Lester Manus Sanford.

Rosetta received her Bachelor's Degree from Hope College in New Holland, Michigan and her Master's and CAGS (Certificate of Advanced Graduate Study in School Psychology) from Edinboro University. She was employed at Sarah Reed Children's Center, prior to serving as a School Psychologist at the Erie School District for nearly 30 years. She dedicated her career to helping all children and young adults, especially, the most marginalized. She worked extensively with parents providing materials she purchased to assist in the remediation of their children's deficits. She advocated continuously for those that typically had no voice in the social and educational arenas.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, John Reed Manus, Jr. and an infant brother.

She is survived by three sisters, Rita Flowers, Phyllis Barnes and Brenda Sanford, four brothers, William, Larry, Danny and Leon Manus, longtime friends and guardians, Walt Strosser and Mai Lien Sicari and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on Friday at the Shiloh Baptist Church, 901 E. 5th St., from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.

Burial will be private.

The Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosetta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc. - Erie
Download Now