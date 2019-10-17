|
Rosetta Manus, M.Ed., age 68, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at LECOM Senior Living.
She was born in Erie, on March 21, 1951, a daughter of the late John Reed Manus, Sr. and Mary Lester Manus Sanford.
Rosetta received her Bachelor's Degree from Hope College in New Holland, Michigan and her Master's and CAGS (Certificate of Advanced Graduate Study in School Psychology) from Edinboro University. She was employed at Sarah Reed Children's Center, prior to serving as a School Psychologist at the Erie School District for nearly 30 years. She dedicated her career to helping all children and young adults, especially, the most marginalized. She worked extensively with parents providing materials she purchased to assist in the remediation of their children's deficits. She advocated continuously for those that typically had no voice in the social and educational arenas.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, John Reed Manus, Jr. and an infant brother.
She is survived by three sisters, Rita Flowers, Phyllis Barnes and Brenda Sanford, four brothers, William, Larry, Danny and Leon Manus, longtime friends and guardians, Walt Strosser and Mai Lien Sicari and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Friday at the Shiloh Baptist Church, 901 E. 5th St., from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.
Burial will be private.
The Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 17, 2019