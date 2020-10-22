Rosie Murry-Lewis Pope departed this life to be with the Lord on Monday, October 19, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital. Rosie was born in Dancy, Alabama, on June 7, 1941, to the late M.T. Lewis and Ida Lee Murry.
Rosie was a caring mom and grandma who loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, and cooking.
Rosie was preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, Caesar Pope; her parents; stepmother, Laura Lewis; five brothers, W.T. Lewis, Johnny B. Lewis (Susie), Eugene Murry-Lewis, Henry Jones, and M.L. Lewis; and two sisters, Merrill Jenkins and Maybelle Lewis.
Rosie leaves to cherish her memories her children, Michael A. (Veronica) Pope, of North Carolina, Charles Kevin (Milly) Pope, of North Carolina, Stacey (Ren) Rivers, of Erie, and David-Allen (Qiana) Sumner, of Rhode Island; fourteen (14) grandchildren, Latonya Dove, Renwrick Rivers Jr., Michael A. Pope Jr, TeQia Morse, Tiara Morse, David-Allen Sumner Jr., Qiana Sumner Jr., David-Allen Jones, Caesar Sumner, Gerald Dyer, Nichole Ridgeway, Jasmyne Crockett, Jesenya Nieves and Daniel Nieves; one great-grandson, Elijah Dove; three brothers, L.C. Louis (Daisy), Bennie Joe Lewis (Flossie), and Robert Lewis (Doris); four sisters, Willie Mae Lee, Johnie Mae Oliver (Bobby), Rosie Lewis, and Leona Hutton (Jimmie); and a host of all her "favorite" nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Friends are invited to share with the family on Saturday, October 24th from 10:00 a.m. until a private family service at 12:00 p.m. at Second Baptist Church, 757 East 26th, Erie, PA 16504 with Pastor LaMont Higginbottom officiating. Rosie will be laid to rest in Erie Cemetery. Covid-19 precautions will be followed by the church as well as the family. Services are under the care of Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services, Inc. Downtown, 602 W. 10th St., Erie. Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com
