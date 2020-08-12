Rosina "Rose" (Fidanza) Bujnowski passed away at her home, on August 7, 2020. We are saddened by her passing, although we know she is at peace.
Rose was born to Marcelo Fidanza and Sarafina Tocci, in New York City, where she was one of six children.
She met and married Edward Bujnowski there when he was in the Navy while she worked at Grand Central Station. They came to Erie and she lived here the rest of her life where she retired from Glenn Electric.
Rose is survived by her three children, Barbara Marzka (Jerome), Eric Bujnowski (Kathleen), and Colleen Acri (Martin). Rose is also survived by nine children and five great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her sister, Florence Sisti, of New York City, as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Carmella Yaleggio, Concetta Ricco and Florenza Sisti and two brothers, Marcello "Junior" Fidanza and Giuseppe Fidanza.
Her passions were reading for all of her life, her grandchildren, and crocheting for everyone. She was frequently complimented for her beautiful voice when she sang as a younger woman. We will miss her daily phone calls to find out the daily number, loved bowling at Foresters Club, and we will always remember how particular she was about her choice of couches she bought.
Relatives and friends may call Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 East 12th Street, Erie, PA 16503, from 6:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 7:30 p.m. Masks are required and Covid Restrictions are in place.
Family and friends may attend the service via Facebook live at https://www.facebook.com/Edward-J-Garr-Funeral-Home-Inc-100130284712299/
The family would like to thank her caregivers, and especially Valarie, Janice, Malinda, Kathy and her friend and neighbor, Patty Cheeseborough.
