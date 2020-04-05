Home

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Roslyn P. (Augustine) Parsons


1934 - 2020
Roslyn P. (Augustine) Parsons Obituary
Roslyn P. (Augustine) Parsons, age 86, of Erie, passed away at her residence surrounded by her family on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

Roz was born in Erie, Pa. on March 25, 1934. She was the daughter of the late Anthony and Josephine (Trippe) Augustine.

She was a graduate of Strong Vincent High School. She loved her family, shopping (shoes especially), the casino and playing cards with her lifelong friends and cousins. She enjoyed spending her winters in Fort Myers, Fla., where she also had many dear friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Graham C. Parsons, her son Graham C. Parsons II, her great-granddaughter, Alyssa J. O'Neill and her sisters Gioia Judt and Tressa Bambauer.

She is survived by four children, Kim Perfetto (Bob Schneider), Jon Parsons, Terry Parsons (Carrie), and Kristi Parsons; as well as her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, her best friend and cousin, Joan Zonno and her beloved dog, Gabe.

Entombment will be in the East Mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery and will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St. is assisting with arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the AJO Forever Foundation and the A.N.N.A Shelter. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 5, 2020
