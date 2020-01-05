|
|
Rovairr Morrow II, age 25, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital. He was born in Erie on March 25, 1994 to Rovairr Morrow and Danielle Carr of Erie.
Rovairr loved to be outside and to be with family, especially spending time with his nieces and nephews. He had attend East High School and enjoyed sports, specifically wrestling and football. He also loved to travel and chat with anyone that he came across.
In addition to his parents, Rovairr will be remembered by his beloved family, including his sisters, Rajanielle Morrow, Rajanea Morrow, Rajanieke Morrow, Bre'Asia Morrow, Azriah Morrow, and Queen Asia Morrow, and brothers Lavon Gray, Deon Morrow, Darius Harris, Rovairr Morrow Jr., Damien Young, grandmother Ann Corder, and great-grandmother Luella Carr, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Rovairr was preceded in death by his sister, Rajavairr Morrow, maternal grandfather James Carr, and paternal grandmother Queen Esther Morrow, and paternal grandfather Eddie Joe Strickland.
Family and friends are invited to the visitation at the First Born Apostolic Church 1221 E. 19th St. Erie on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 4 p.m. until the time of the service at 6 p.m. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
Arrangements entrusted to Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th St. Erie.
