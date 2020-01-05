Home

POWERED BY

Services
Garr Funeral Home
459 East 12th Street
Erie, PA 16503
(814) 452-4079
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
First Born Apostolic Church
1221 E. 19th St.
Erie, PA
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
6:00 PM
First Born Apostolic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Rovairr Morrow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rovairr Morrow II


1994 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rovairr Morrow II Obituary
Rovairr Morrow II, age 25, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital. He was born in Erie on March 25, 1994 to Rovairr Morrow and Danielle Carr of Erie.

Rovairr loved to be outside and to be with family, especially spending time with his nieces and nephews. He had attend East High School and enjoyed sports, specifically wrestling and football. He also loved to travel and chat with anyone that he came across.

In addition to his parents, Rovairr will be remembered by his beloved family, including his sisters, Rajanielle Morrow, Rajanea Morrow, Rajanieke Morrow, Bre'Asia Morrow, Azriah Morrow, and Queen Asia Morrow, and brothers Lavon Gray, Deon Morrow, Darius Harris, Rovairr Morrow Jr., Damien Young, grandmother Ann Corder, and great-grandmother Luella Carr, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Rovairr was preceded in death by his sister, Rajavairr Morrow, maternal grandfather James Carr, and paternal grandmother Queen Esther Morrow, and paternal grandfather Eddie Joe Strickland.

Family and friends are invited to the visitation at the First Born Apostolic Church 1221 E. 19th St. Erie on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 4 p.m. until the time of the service at 6 p.m. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.

Arrangements entrusted to Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th St. Erie.

Please send condolences to the family at www.garrdavisfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rovairr's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -