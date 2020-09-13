Roxie Ann Taylor Brumagin Hinkler, age 86, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Millcreek Community Hospital.
She was born June 9, 1934, in Wayne Township, just outside Corry, Pa., the youngest child and only daughter of Harold O. and Marian Arvilla Deemer Taylor.
Roxie graduated from Corry High School in 1952 and attended nursing school for a short time until marriage and a family changed her life's goals.
Although primarily a full-time housewife and mother, during the winter Roxie could be found tending to grape vines or grading and bagging potatoes.
After raising her family, she took positions at Sears-Roebuck in the catalog department and later as a front-end supervisor at Phar-Mor.
In the 1990's, she was able to travel to Indiana and meet for the very first time a cousin and his extended family, a family of Taylors that she never knew existed, and visit the graves of numerous generations of Taylors, including those of her grandparents, whom she never knew.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, T. Harold Brumagin, her second husband, Lawrence H. Hinkler, her brothers John O. "Jack" Taylor and Troy Eugene "Gene" Taylor, sister-in-law Violet "Vi" Taylor, her dear Uncle Harry and Aunt Ruth Snyder, and close cousin Iva Donaldson. She is also preceded in death by her dear friends of the family Florence and Charles "Mac" MacAleer, and stepdaughter Charleen Hinkler Richter.
She is survived by her sons, Dr. Roger (Debra) Brumagin, Ronald (Kriss) Brumagin and Ross (Betsy) Brumagin, all of Erie, her brother James (Jean) Taylor and sister-in-law Rita Taylor, all of Buffalo, and stepdaughters Kathleen Hinkler Magill and Marleen Hinkler. She is further survived by her granddaughters Julie, Amy, Sashia, Sadie, and Samantha, great-granddaughters Victoria and Nova, great-grandson Ayen, and several nieces, nephews and their extended families.
A private service was held at the convenience of the family, followed by interment in Laurel Hill Cemetery. Arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Road, Erie, PA 16504.
The family would like to express their deep, heartfelt appreciation to the staff of the L|E|C|O|M Senior Living Center who took such wonderful, compassionate care of Roxie for the last ten years, as well as the staff of Millcreek Community Hospital, who continued that great care into and through her final days.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Roxie's name to The ALS Association at als.org
