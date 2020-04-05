|
Roxie Elizabeth (Oster) Sawtelle, age 79, passed away on Friday, March 27th, 2020, at Pleasant Ridge Manor. She was born in NuMine, Pa., on December 18th, 1940, daughter of the late Allison Carl and Laura Griffith Oster Arndt.
Mrs. Sawtelle graduated from Academy High School in 1958, after which she began her lifelong endeavor as the consummate caregiver. A devoted wife and mother, she managed a household of six children while also taking on occasional contract cleaning work and operating a full-time in-home daycare. Her golden years were spent traveling the country visiting family and caring for her husband as his health declined.
Roxie's devotion to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ prompted her to serve faithfully as a member of the Church of God of Prophecy, New Beginnings Full Gospel, and ReaLife Assembly of God churches.
To her grandkids, great-grandkids, and daycare kids, she was the epitome of Nanny. She crocheted afghan masterpieces and created amazing—nay—legendary no-bake cookies. She loved playing games and always got a genuine thrill from answering Final Jeopardy correctly. A fan of musicals and gospel, she rarely went a day without singing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Robert William Sawtelle; and brothers, Allison Carl Jr. and Edward Roy Oster.
She is survived by her daughter, Regina, of Girard, Pa.; five sons, Rory (Joyce), of Elgin, Ill., David (Teresa), of Pahrump, Nev., Gary (Sara), of Warren, Pa., Rick (Kate), of Fairview, Pa., and Daniel (Meredith), of Columbus, Ohio; three foster-daughters, Kirsten, Michelle, and Rochelle Tate of Erie, Pa., of whom she assumed guardianship after her best friend Jeanette Tate became ill; a brother, Charles Clyde Oster, of North East, Pa.; 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Out of concern for the health and well-being of Roxie's family and friends amid the current pandemic, memorial services are tentatively planned for later this summer at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th St., Erie, PA 16506.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 1600 Peninsula Dr., Suite 15, Erie, PA 16505, Pleasant Ridge Manor, 8300 W. Ridge Rd., Girard, PA 16417, and Lakeland Area Hospice, 4635 East Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16510.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 5, 2020