Roy "Bill" K. Beach, age 63 of Millcreek, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 following a brief illness. He was born in Titusville, Pa. on August 1, 1956, a son of the late Leo and Lily (Wilson) Beach.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his uncle Sam and beloved dog Mia.
Bill was employed at a various number of companies with Stroehmann Bakery being his favorite. He competed in the Valley 8 Pool League and enjoyed fishing, going to the casino and riding on his tractor with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his partner of 32 years Lorie Hawthorne; four children, Mary (Tim) Kita, Jill Beach, William Beach and Kimberly Beach; ten grandchildren, Jordan, Madison, Aidan, Gwen, Justin, Lekayda, Davontae, Ava, Jaiden and Ciana; one great-grandson William; one sister, Rose Beach; three brothers, Leon (Debbie) Beach, Rex Beach and Albert Beach, and his dog Elsa. He also leaves behind his longtime best friend, Christopher Fausti and his friend, Jeffrey Bobango.
Roy (Bill) was the absolute best father, grandfather and friend anyone could ever ask for. He touched the lives and hearts of anyone he came in contact with. His quick wit, genuine personality and contagious laugh brought laughter and joy to everyone. He will be dearly missed and always remembered.
In accordance with CDC Covid-19 guidelines, a private memorial service was held with interment in Woodlawn Cemetery in Titusville, Pa. Arrangements are under the care of the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., Erie, PA 16506. Memorial contributions may be made to the family c/o the funeral home.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 10, 2020