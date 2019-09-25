Home

Bailey Funeral Home
4396 Iroquois Ave
Erie, PA 16511
(814) 899-7611
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bailey Funeral Home
4396 Iroquois Ave
Erie, PA 16511
Prayer Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
Bailey Funeral Home
4396 Iroquois Ave
Erie, PA 16511
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Church
Roy C. Bliley


1930 - 2019
Roy C. Bliley Obituary
Roy C. Bliley, age 89, formerly of Harborcreek Township, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019, in Grove City, Pa. He was born in Harborcreek Township, Pa., on April 21, 1930, a son of the late Roy C. and Irene Smith Bliley, Sr.

He was a devoted husband to Anne née Crous of Butler, Pa. He was a loving father to Roy C. Bliley III (Angela), Rebecca Lucas and Kathy Selvaggio (Mike); dearest grandfather of Melissa, Christie (Chris), Sarah (Brandon), Roy and Michelle; loving great-grandfather of Michael, Oliver, Charlotte, and Oskar; and dear brother to Sue Sidelinger (Bob). Roy was a fond uncle to several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Perle L. Tallo Bliley and a sister Charlotte Coyle.

Roy was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, and golfing. He was a successful business executive.

Roy served as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He was a former member of St. James R. C. Church.

Friends may call at the G. R. Bailey Funeral Home, 4396 Iroquois Avenue, Lawrence Park, on Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., where a prayer service will be conducted Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. James Church at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers Memorials may be made to Gannon University.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 25, 2019
