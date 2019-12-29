Home

Glunt Funeral Home
210 Erie Street
Edinboro, PA 16412
(814) 734-1611
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Glunt Funeral Home
210 Erie Street
Edinboro, PA 16412
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Glunt Funeral Home
210 Erie Street
Edinboro, PA 16412
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Glunt Funeral Home
210 Erie Street
Edinboro, PA 16412
More Obituaries for Roy Colvin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy L. Colvin


1941 - 2019
Roy L. Colvin Obituary
Owned Colvin Mower in Edinboro

Roy L. Colvin, 78, of Edinboro, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at the PA Soldiers' and Sailors' Home in Erie. He was born in Edinboro, on October 27, 1941, the son of the late Bernard and Nellie Colvin.

Roy worked at the Edinboro Elementary School for over 24 years. He also owned and operated Colvin Mower from 1971 until 2019, where he also worked on small engines.

He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam era.

Roy was a member of the Baptist Church in Edinboro for many years.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William Colvin.

Survivors include his two sisters, Elizabeth "Betty" Skalko, of Edinboro and Dorothy McCoy-Colvin of Cranberry, Pa.

Friends may call at the Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 210 Erie Street, Edinboro, on Monday, December 30th from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A service will be held there on Tuesday at 10 a.m. with Pastor Ryan Grafton officiating.

Burial will be in Edinboro Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Edinboro Volunteer Fire Department, 125 Meadville St., Edinboro, PA 16412, or to the First Baptist Church of Edinboro, 12472 Edinboro Rd., Edinboro PA 16412.

To send condolences, please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 29, 2019
