Owned Colvin Mower in Edinboro
Roy L. Colvin, 78, of Edinboro, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at the PA Soldiers' and Sailors' Home in Erie. He was born in Edinboro, on October 27, 1941, the son of the late Bernard and Nellie Colvin.
Roy worked at the Edinboro Elementary School for over 24 years. He also owned and operated Colvin Mower from 1971 until 2019, where he also worked on small engines.
He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam era.
Roy was a member of the Baptist Church in Edinboro for many years.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William Colvin.
Survivors include his two sisters, Elizabeth "Betty" Skalko, of Edinboro and Dorothy McCoy-Colvin of Cranberry, Pa.
Friends may call at the Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 210 Erie Street, Edinboro, on Monday, December 30th from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A service will be held there on Tuesday at 10 a.m. with Pastor Ryan Grafton officiating.
Burial will be in Edinboro Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Edinboro Volunteer Fire Department, 125 Meadville St., Edinboro, PA 16412, or to the First Baptist Church of Edinboro, 12472 Edinboro Rd., Edinboro PA 16412.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 29, 2019