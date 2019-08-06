Home

Waid-Coleman Funeral Home Inc
12422 Conneaut Lake Rd
Conneaut Lake, PA 16316
(814) 382-3646
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Waid-Coleman Funeral Home Inc
12422 Conneaut Lake Rd
Conneaut Lake, PA 16316
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Waid-Coleman Funeral Home Inc
12422 Conneaut Lake Rd
Conneaut Lake, PA 16316
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Trinity United Methodist Church
240 N. 3rd Street
Conneaut Lake, PA
View Map
Roy W. E. Whaley


1943 - 2019
Roy W. E. Whaley Obituary
Roy W. E. Whaley, 75, of Conneaut Lake died at home Thursday, August 1, 2019. He was born November 13, 1943 in Pittsburgh a son of Richard F. and Elizabeth (Betty) Auer Whaley.

He married Latonie Ayodaner Nelson July 23, 1966 and she preceded him in death January 25, 2000.

He subsequently married Carol Waters Culver August 25, 2007 and she survives.

He was a 1960 graduate of Fort Couch (now Upper St. Claire) High School and was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the U.S. Navy from 1963-1969. He worked as an engineer for American Sterilizer (now Steris Corp) in Erie for 28 years and served as a Sadsbury Township Supervisor for 14 years and Township Zoning officer for 10 years. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and Linesville VFW Post #7842.

Survivors, in addition to his wife Carol of 11 years, include: a daughter, Rev. Tonya R. Whaley of Whitehall, Mont.; a son, Shane N.R. Whaley (Stephanie) of Holland Patent, N.Y.; two grandchildren, Brianna and Kaiden Whaley; two stepsons, Brian K. Culver of Meadville and Kevin L. Culver (Kim) of Franklin; a stepdaughter, Marcy Roberts (Rusty) of Greenville; several step-grandchildren, including Sean and Kelsey Culver and Clay Bortner; a sister, Carol Steffen (Bob) of Pittsburgh; a brother, Lee Whaley (Celeste) of Charleston, S.C., and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Latonie and his parents.

Calling hours will be Saturday, August 10th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Waid-Coleman Funeral Home, Inc., 12422 Conneaut Lake Road, Conneaut Lake.

The memorial service will be Sunday, August 11th at 2 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 240 N. 3rd Street, Conneaut Lake.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.waidcolemanfh.com

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 6, 2019
