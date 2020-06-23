Roza Armenakovna Gazarova
Roza Armenakovna Gazarova was born on August 29, 1934 in Baku, Azerbaijan. She passed away at the age of 85 on Sunday, June 21, 2020 near loved ones. She resided in Fairview with her daughter and son-in-law.

Roza was a wonderful mother, grandmother and also an amazing person all around to anyone who met her. She brought a lot of happiness and joy wherever she went. Roza enjoyed watching her Russian shows on tv and spending time with her loved ones. She loved the beach and always loved her hot tea, as well as listening to music, dancing, and most of all baking. She will be very deeply missed by us all, but we know she will once again be with her husband of many years, Vladimir.

Roza is survived by her daughter, Liliana; son, Karen; granddaughters, Regina and Yana; grandsons, Vadim and Max; son-in-law, Grigoriy; daughter-in-law, Tatyana; and all her great-grandchildren.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 536 West 10th Street, on Tuesday from 6 until 8 p.m. with Covid-19 restrictions in place. A private service and interment will take place at Erie Cemetery.

Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
1 entry
June 22, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Lesya Bugera
Thank You.
