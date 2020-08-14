Ruby Chatman, age 74, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, August 10, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Quitman, Mississippi, on July 16, 1946, to the late Eddie and Amanda Jones Mitchell.
Ruby was a Minister, and a founding member of the Greater Bethlehem Temple Church.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years Leroy Chatman, her son Lovell Mitchell, brothers Ernest Mitchell (Louann), Arthur Mitchell (Gail), sisters Rosie George (Gregory), Ethel Mitchell, Wendy Mitchell and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
Ruby was preceded in death by her parents the late Eddie Lee Mitchell and Amanda Jones Mitchell, her two brothers Dennis Mitchell and Eddie Mitchell, and nephew Anthony LeaShore.
Due to Covid-19, limited visitation will be held at the Greater Bethlehem Temple Church, 4103 Washington Road, Erie, on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Services will follow at Greater Bethlehem Temple Church. Burial will take place in Laurel Hill Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services Downtown, 602 W. 10th Street, Erie.
