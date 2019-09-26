|
Ruby I. Barker Schaaf, age 85, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Titusville, Pa., on June 15, 1934, a daughter of the late Herbert and Viola Leofford Barker.
Ruby graduated from Titusville High School and then in 1955, from the Hamot School of Nursing. She was a Head Nurse at Hamot Hospital from 1955 until 1961. From 1961 to 2003, she worked for St. Vincent Hospital, becoming the first Intensive Care Nurse there, then she moved to Medical Surgery and then the Emergency Room, where she worked for over 20 years. She was a Certified ER Nurse with the nickname "Trauma Mama" and was involved in their Erie Festival of the Trees.
She was a member of St. Joseph Church / Bread of Life Community and their Rosary Society. She was a past Secretary at St. Benedict Academy and past Board Member at Cathedral Prep and St. Mark's Seminary. She was a past President of the Erie City and County Chemical People and the ER Nurses Association. She was presented with an award by the Erie Rotary Club for her work with Kids Against Alcohol and Drugs, and in 2005, the City named the park at the corner of 19th and Myrtle, the Ruby Schaaf Park in recognition of her community service.
She was preceded in death by five sisters, Loretta, Carol, Rita, Georgiana and Alyce and two brothers, Herbert and Robert.
She is survived by a daughter, Lisa Covel of Erie, three sons, Ronald Schaaf, Jr. (Joanie) of Erie, Mark Schaaf (Carol Gilson) of Erie and James Schaaf (Sherry) of Roanoke, Va., five grandchildren, Geoffrey, Stephen, Jessica, Clinton (Ashley) and Alexis Schaaf, four great-grandchildren, Justyce, Chase, Parker and Alaina, two sisters, Shirley and Lillian, one brother, Kenneth and sister and brother-in-law, William and Judy. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Friends may call on Friday at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2502 Sassafras St., Erie, PA 16502, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., and are invited to a service there on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Church / Bread of Life Community at 10 a.m. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.
Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 5031 West Ridge Rd., Erie, PA 16506, where she was an Associate.
The family would like to thank the staff of Forestview for all the love and care they gave their mother.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 26, 2019