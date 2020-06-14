Ruby L. Martin Gaines, RN passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at the age of 103.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Missie T. Cooper Martin Crittenden and father, Bynum Martin.
After graduating from Erie East High School, she went on to study in New York City and graduated as a Registered Nurse from the Harlem Hospital School of Nursing.
She then served for 20 years as a neurology nurse at Mt. Sinai Hospital of NYC before retiring and returning home to Erie where she then worked another 15 years at Hamot Medical Center.
Ruby enjoyed traveling to family events and especially enjoyed traveling the world to view the sights and sounds of the world, especially her trip to Paris, France.
Her hobbies were art, antiques, reading and volunteering at her church, Holy Trinity Church of God In Christ with her sister-in-law, Dorothy Martin, until she was no longer able to attend services on a regular basis. She loved her daily crossword puzzles and continued to do them until about two years ago.
The "baby sister" of the family of nine children, she was preceded in death by five brothers, Earl, Montgomery, Burleigh, Henry and James Martin; and three sisters, Henrietta Martin Gillis, Shirley Martin Owens, and Castor Luella Martin Henry, including the twins, Henry & Henrietta.
"Miss Ruby" is survived by several nieces & nephews, in Erie & out of state, as well as many, many great-nieces & nephews, including a special great- nephew, Antwon Martin, who would visit with her & take "selfies" during the course of his visits & conversations.
There will be no public viewing. Professional services, which will be at the convenience of the family, are entrusted to the Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th St. Erie, PA 16503. Condolences may be made to the family at www.garrdavisfuneralhome.com.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 14, 2020.