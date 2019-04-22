Home

Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
8:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Ruby M. Coffman Obituary
Ruby M. Coffman, age 94, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019. She was born in Kittanning, Pa. on December 28, 1924, daughter of the late Irl and Rhoda Grantz McCullough.

Ruby first worked at W.T. Grant and then the General Electric Company until her retirement. She was a lifelong member of Wesley United Methodist Church and enjoyed reading and sewing. Ruby was a gifted seamstress and in addition to the church sewing guild, was a member of the North Coast Sewing Guild and the Eastside YMCA. She was a 50-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, first with Betsy Ross and now Gridley Chapter #324 and the Erepa Grotto Grottoettes. She and her husband enjoyed traveling all over the U.S. and Canada with the Erepa Grotto Pipe Band. Ruby and her sisters loved attending Erie Seawolves baseball games together for many years

Surviving Ruby are her two daughters, Judy Kelsey and Donna Gallagher (Randy); sister-in-law, Charlotte McCullough; four grandchildren, Sheri Reaher (Matthew), Raymond Kelsey; David Swanson (Kimberly) and Joe Powell (Vanessa); eight great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Leslie W. Coffman; two sisters, Peg Coffman and Helen Carter; and two brothers, Robert and Charles McCullough.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road, on Wednesday, from 6 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 8 p.m., conducted by Rev. Pamela Gardner. Private Interment will be held at Erie County Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church, 3308 South St., Erie, PA 16510.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 22, 2019
