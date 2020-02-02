Home

Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
(814) 725-4511
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
Ruby Mae (Ballew) Conley


1941 - 2020
Ruby Mae (Ballew) Conley Obituary
Ruby Mae (Ballew) Conley, age 79, lifetime resident of North East, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at home.

She was born on January 28, 1941, in Meadville, Pa., the daughter of the late Charles H. and Fern (Oaks) Ballew.

Ruby graduated North East High School in 1959 and was employed by the North East Borough as a clerk for 27 years. She was a life member of the Lakeshore Free Methodist Church and TOPS Club. Ruby loved spending time with her friends and family, needle pointing, crocheting, and collecting cardinals.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Leslie W. Ballew.

Ruby is survived by her daughters, Laura Houser (Mark) of North East and Darcy Conley of Cassadaga, N.Y.; grandchildren, Kasey L. Conley of Ripley, Jayme A. Smith (Billy) of Jamestown, N.Y., Robert Johnson of Kaufman, Texas, and Nikkole C. Sheppeard (Luke) of Canton, Texas; and great-grandchildren, Skyy, Addyson, and Devin.

Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Monday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., and are invited to attend a funeral service on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Officiating the service is Rev. John Fraser. Interment will be held at North East Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Community Nursing Service of North East, 7 Park Street, or to the North East Fire Department, P.O. Box 89, or to the Lakeshore Free Methodist Church, 38 East Division Street, North East, PA 16428.

Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 2, 2020
