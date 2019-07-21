|
Rubylee (Matthews) Conner, 76, of Erie, Pa., transitioned from this life into her new life to be with the Lord on July 17, 2019. She was born on December 14, 1942, in Lillington, N.C., the daughter of the late Leroy and Manderlene McClain Matthews
Ruby moved to Fayetteville, N.C. at a very young age and was a proud graduate of E.E. Smith Senior High School. Ruby relocated to Erie, Pennsylvania when she married her husband Richard Lee Conner. This union lasted 57 years and only ended when Ruby went home to be with the Lord.
Ruby was a faithful member of the Morning Star Baptist Church for 46 years, where she served as a Deaconess, Church Clerk, Missionary Board Member and Vacation Bible School Teacher. She also had a special concern for young ladies and preparing them to carry themselves appropriately and use proper etiquette and served in ministry that allowed her to impact the young ladies in this area. Ruby also maintained membership at her North Carolina church, First Baptist, in Lumberton, where she also served as a Deaconess.
She retired from Erie Insurance, where she worked for nearly 30 years, and often got together with her Erie Insurance friends for lunch and other social gatherings long after retirement.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Martha Gaskins.
Ruby is survived by her doting and loving husband, Richard; seven children, Pamela Denise (Robert) Edwards, Sheila Ann (Ronnie) McQueen, Melinda Ann Conner, Russell Conner, Gail Fay (Isaac) Conner Rocket, Glen Earl Conner Sr., and Duane Alan (Annetta) Conner; two other sons, who she loved dearly, Craig Randall (Glenda) Coleman and Richard Lee Gaines; two siblings, Verna Mathews of Jersey City, N.J. and Earl Matthews of Houston Texas; seventeen grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Friends may visit with the family at Morning Star Baptist Church, 327 East 23rd, on Tuesday, July 23rd, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., where a Home Going celebration will immediately follow, with Rev. Duane F. Hunter eulogizing. Interment will be at Erie Cemetery. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA 16504.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 21, 2019