Rudolph (Rudy) John Martone, age 93, passed into eternity on June 13, 2020.

He was born in Oil City, Pa. on April 4 1927, the son of the late Philippo and Giovannia Martone of Italy.

Rudy was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Barbara Ann O'Brien Martone; his dear daughters, Lisa Ann Martone and Kristina Eileen Martone; two brothers Herman Martone and Lindo Martone; and four sisters, Elda Bruno, Val Gallant, Blanche DiVecchio and Lucy Cannavino.

Rudy was drafted and served in the US Army during WWII. He worked for the US Postal Service for 38 years as a special delivery postman.

Rudy enjoyed bowling at South Erie Turners, and golfing. He was a lifelong member at the VFW Club Post 470 and had a great talent for playing pool and pinochle. His love for singing and music made him the life of every party and a heart melter for our mother, whom he loved to sing to. He had a repertoire of Italian songs from "Eh Campari" to "Please Believe Me" and loved to sing for the residents at Saint Mary's Gallagher Center accompanied by his nephew Mike Cannavino on piano. He was a most generous man with a great sense of humor and above all a family man.

Survivors include his three daughters, Maureen A. Sitter (Keith), Tracy L Balczon (Steve) and Patrice Middendorf (Billy); two sons, Jamey R. Martone (Suzanne) and Johnny Martone (Christi); and seven grandchildren, Cory Lee, McKenna Martone, Maxine Hawthorne, Brooke Martone, Chase Sitter, Tristan Lee and Barbara Martone.

Following COVID restrictions, calling hours will take place on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church,128 Sunset Drive, Edinboro Pa., and a Catholic Funeral Mass will take place there on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. after the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 9:30 a.m., followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. The John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc. is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family for a special Gregorian Mass in care of the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry St., Erie, PA 16502 or to the American Cancer Society, 2115 West 38th St., Erie, PA 16508. The family encourages rosary and mass offerings. To send condolences, visit www.orlandofuneralhome.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc.
2122 Raspberry Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 459-3144
