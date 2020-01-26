Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Resources
More Obituaries for Rudy Lentulay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rudy John Lentulay

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rudy John Lentulay Obituary
June 14, 1937- January 15, 2020

On January 15, 2020, former Erie resident, Rudy John Lentulay passed away.

He was the beloved husband of Rose M. Lentulay, cherished father of Deirdre Lentulay, dear brother of Jean Heintzel, Marie Sanner, Donna Wick and Bill Lentulay, and loving brother-in-law of Connie Sanfilippo and Lydia Sanfilippo. He is also survived by many loving relatives and friends.

Please send donations to the or St. Vincent de Paul Society.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rudy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -