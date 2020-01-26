|
|
June 14, 1937- January 15, 2020
On January 15, 2020, former Erie resident, Rudy John Lentulay passed away.
He was the beloved husband of Rose M. Lentulay, cherished father of Deirdre Lentulay, dear brother of Jean Heintzel, Marie Sanner, Donna Wick and Bill Lentulay, and loving brother-in-law of Connie Sanfilippo and Lydia Sanfilippo. He is also survived by many loving relatives and friends.
Please send donations to the or St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 26, 2020