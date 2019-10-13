|
|
Russell "Russ" A. Miles, age 88, of Millcreek Township, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019, at UPMC Hamot.
He was born in Erie, on May 3, 1931, the son of the late Russell L. and Mildred Schenker Miles.
He was the owner and operator of Miles Heating until his retirement. He was an avid boater and thoroughly enjoyed his boat.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Nancy Stamegna.
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years Mary Ann Comita Miles, one son Michael A. Miles (Linda) of McKean, one daughter Nancy A. Zimmerman (Greg) of Erie, five grandchildren: Joshua (Tish), Courtney, Zachary (Amy), Ryan, Jake, and four great-grandchildren: Dylan, Chloe, Avery, and Parker.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 3 p.m. until the time of prayers at 6 p.m.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 East 10th Street, Erie, PA 16511.
