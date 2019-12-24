|
Russell B. Amendola, age 89, of Erie, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 29, 1930, in Erie, a son of the late Carmine and Carmella (Garibaldi) Amendola.
Russell was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in the Korean Conflict. He worked for many years at Koehler Brewing Company and for Pastore Builders. He and his late brother, Carl, later formed Amendola Builders General Contractors until he retired in 1995.
Russell was an avid hunter and he had hunted in many states and countries with his best friends. Russ admired his room full of trophies from his hunts. He loved to travel and was always in search of a new adventure.
Russ was a master gardener and had a garden full of beautiful flowers, vegetables, fruits, and fig trees. He loved listening to music and whistled while he cooked and baked. Russ was a longtime member of Bethel Baptist Church. He served as a deacon and loved to babysit the children at the church nursery.
He was a loving husband, father, and brother.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Amendola in 2008; a son, James Amendola, in 2014; his brother, Carl Amendola in 2019; and cousin and best friend, Settimio "Sam" Guerriero in 2019.
Survivors include a daughter, Cindy Cook (Keith) of Erie; two granddaughters, Samantha Randall (Kurt) and Sabrina Cook (Ben); his dear friend, Mitzi Moore; sisters-in-law, Franca Rizzo, Carmella Stellato (Oscar) and Liviana Del Pinto, all of Canada, and Phyllis Amendola of Erie; brothers-in-law, Tony Garibaldi (Rosa), Roberto Garibalodi (Lina), Joe Garibaldi (Heather), and Aldo Garibaldi (Theresa), all of Canada; two nephews, Michael Amendola (Melody) and Carl "Carlucc" Amendola (Susan) of Erie; a niece, Linda Amendola (Michael Byrd) of Erie; and many nieces and nephews in Canada.
Friends may call on Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd. Services will be held there on Friday at 11 a.m. with Rev. Jerry Davis officiating. Entombment will follow at Mary, Queen of Peace Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the VA Medical Center, 135 East 38th St., Erie, PA 16504. Condolences may be sent at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
