Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, LLP
845 E 38th St
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 825-2500
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, LLP
845 E 38th St
Erie, PA 16504
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
6:30 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, LLP
845 E 38th St
Erie, PA 16504
View Map
Russell F. Beightol Obituary
Russell F. Beightol, 59, of Erie, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the Sharon Regional Hospital.

Russ served in the U.S. Army. He was employed as a driver for the Erie Homes for Children and Adults for ten years. He was the kindest man in the world, he put everyone's needs first before himself, he was cheerful, funny, he liked to joke around with everyone, liked going to concerts and out to eat and was very adventurous.

He is survived by his wife, Catherine (Barrett) Beightol and his stepchildren, Chris and Sara Burns, and his family dog, Peanut.

Friends may call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th Street, on Wednesday from 3:00 until the time of the service there at 6:30 p.m. with Pastor Gloria Rhodes officiating.

Private burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 26, 2019
