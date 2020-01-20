|
Russell L. Carr, age 76 of Fairview, Pa. died at his home on Friday, January 17, 2020.
He was born in Erie, Pa. on August 2, 1943, the son of the late Hugh D. and Helen K. (Snow) Carr. When Russell turned 18 years old, he went into the U.S. Navy where he earned his GED and then furthered his education and obtained his Bachelor's Degree in Engineering. Russell served his time in the Navy during the Vietnam War where he spent many days on a heavy cruiser ship the "USS Newport News." He was also a Radioman and a cryptographer. Russell retired from the Navy after 30 years of service as a Senior Chief Petty Officer.
During his career in the Navy, he resided mostly in the Charleston, S.C. area where he attended a Baptist Church and enjoyed woodworking, electronics, and building computers and working on radios.
Besides his parents, Russell is preceded in death by three brothers; Harry, Gayle, and Norman Carr and five sisters; Shirley Stevens, Alice Fouts, Elaine Beery, Barbara Burt, and Jean Hagerty.
He is survived by a sister, Mary (Ray) Beaver of Brison City, N.C. and two brothers; Dennis (Cynthia) Carr and Darrell Carr both of East Springfield, Pa., as well as several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received at the Jean Evans Thompson Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. and are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Service at the funeral home on Wednesday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ed Huntley of the Federated Church, officiating. Burial will follow in Springfield Cemetery with Military Honors.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 20, 2020