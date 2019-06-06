|
Russell P. "Russ" Thelin, age 91, of Springhill Senior Living Community, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital. He was born in Warren, Pa., on December 11, 1927, a son of the late Perry A. and Mildred (Wallin) Thelin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth (Bengtson) Thelin in 2017; one brother, Roger L. Thelin; and one sister Marilyn Passinger.
Russ was raised in and lived in Warren until 1977, when he moved to Oil City. In 1984, he relocated to Erie. He proudly served his country in the United States Army Air Corps, serving in Guam and Tokyo. Russ worked on the family farm and for the U.S. Soil Conservation Service before being employed with National Fuel Gas (formerly Pennsylvania Gas Co.), retiring in 1990 after 40 ½ years of service, most recently as Manager of Gas Measurement Accounting. He was always an active church member (currently at St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Erie), serving as a choir singer, Sunday School superintendent, teacher, worship assistant, member of various committees, church council member and church council president. Russ was a current member of the Springhill Choir. He was always interested in learning, and after his service to our country in the U.S. Army, he participated in a two-and-a-half-year vocational agriculture course and was enrolled in Edinboro State College as a part time student for five years. He also studied by evening classes and by correspondence, taking Penn State courses in petroleum engineering and geology. Various business management and public speaking courses were also in his resume. Russ had many hobbies and interests, including, photography, Do-It-Yourself, Salvation Army Roadrunners and was a member of the YMCA Men's Club and Kiwanis Club.
Russ will be remembered as a gentle and kind soul who loved his family.
He is survived by three children, Sonya R. Thelin of Powell, Ohio, Lisa T. Hershberger (David) of Grove City, Pa. and Stephen R. Thelin (Lisa) of Erie; and six grandchildren, Gregory and Jeffrey Hershberger, Sarah and Anna Oliver and Benjamin and Emily Thelin. Russ is further survived by two sisters-in-law, Erma Thelin of Warren, Pa. and Lois Bengtson of Texas; and one brother-in-law, Ronald Passinger of Warren, Pa.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Friday from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m., and are invited to the funeral service on Saturday morning at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 3108 Sterrettania Rd., Erie, PA 16506. Interment will take place in Hessel Valley Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 6, 2019