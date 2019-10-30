|
Russie Louise (Perrin) Tewell, 94, of Girard, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Pleasant Ridge Manor.
She was born on May 24, 1925, in Chaneysville, Pa., a daughter of the late George and Amanda (Fletcher) Perrin.
Russie graduated from Everett High School in 1943, moving to the Girard area in 1944, and had resided there since. She worked at the Girard Dinor, Gunnison Brothers Tannery, The Presbyterian Home in Girard, The Erie County Home, the Girard High School Cafeteria, and most recently she had been employed by Spectrum Control until her retirement in 1987.
She was a member of Girard United Methodist Church, where she was also a member of the United Methodist Women. She enjoyed walking in the woods, gardening, campfires and watching the sun rise and set over the lake.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford E. Tewell, January 31, 1973, whom she married June 15, 1945; and also by a brother, Earl Perrin; and two sisters, Irene Diehl and Pearl Seitz; and a son-in-law, Donald Merritt.
She will be deeply missed by her daughter, Judy A. Merritt; her son, Harold Tewell (Linda); her loving companion, Lewis McDonald and his entire family; five grandchildren, Shelley Baney (Gary), Jim Klemm, Tim Tewell, Karen Burlingame (Mike) and Brenda Mucha (Steve); nine great-grandchildren, SrA Cody Washek (Kassidy) (USAF), Hannah Klemm, Nathan and Ryan Tewell, Kalyn Dersch (Nicholas), Becca White (Jarod) (USAF), Evan Burlingame, Dustin Phillips (Katie), Brooke Mucha; great-great-grandchildren, Piper Dersch, Declan White, Finnegan White and Willow Phillips; and also several nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main Street East, on Friday at 10 a.m. with Rev. Andrew Verner, Pastor of the Girard United Methodist Church, officiating.
Russie's family would like to thank the staff of Pleasant Ridge Manor, especially Unit C, for their care and compassion while Russie was a resident there.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home, Inc., Girard.
Burial will be in the Everett Cemetery, Bedford County.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of ones choice.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 30, 2019