Ruth A. McGahen
1925 - 2020
Ruth A. McGahen, 94, of Edinboro, died on October 12, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. She was born in Ottumwa, Iowa, on October 15, 1925, the daughter of the late Augustus and Rata Abernathy.

Ruth was well known for her wonderful baked pies that she put much love into making. She was an avid gardener and plant lover with a very green thumb.

Ruth had previously worked at GE making refrigerators, she worked in the library, and cafeteria at Edinboro University, and worked at Uncle Charlies in the kitchen.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert McGahen in 1993; a daughter, Connie McGahen in 1955; two sons, Douglas McGahen in 2014 and Donald McGahen in January 2020; also two brothers; and four sisters.

Survivors include three sons, Ronald McGahen of Indianapolis, Indiana, Robert (Deborah) McGahen of Harborcreek, and John (Deborah) McGahen of Warren; six grandchildren, Robert (Lacy) McGahen, Douglas McGahen, Mary Tubbs, Brandy McGahen, Benjamin McGahen and Jessica McGahen; and also two great-grandchildren, Garrus Tubbs and Parker McGahen.

Friends may call at the Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 210 Erie Street, Edinboro, on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Burial will be in Edinboro Cemetery. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. To send condolences, please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com.

Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Glunt Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Glunt Funeral Home
210 Erie Street
Edinboro, PA 16412
(814) 734-1611
