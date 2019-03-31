|
|
Ruth Ann Knapp, age 68, of Lafayette Louisiana, and formerly of Erie, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 at UPMC Hamot.
She was born in Erie on January 25, 1951 a daughter of the late William and Virginia Joint Gaerttner.
Ruth graduated from McDowell High School in 1968.
While in Erie she worked at Giant Eagle for many years and most recently at Community Coffee Co. in Lafayette.
Ruth enjoyed collecting sports memorabilia and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Braves and NASCAR fan.
She was a loving mother and grandmother who adored her grandchildren.
Ruth is survived by her loving life partner, Mady Ray; two sons, Frank Knapp and Brian Knapp (Brittany) all of Erie; five grandchildren, Zachary "Zachy Poo," Alexis "Lexie Girl," Addyson, Caleb and Kinsley "Kinsee;" two sisters, Trudy Benson (Frank) of Fairview, Pa. and Mary Ramaikas of Stuart, Fla.; three brothers, Jerry Gaerttner Sr. (Linda) of Fairview, Pa., Bill Gaerttner, Jr. (Joan) of Mission Viejo, Calif. and John McCourt (Lois) of Central Islip, N.Y.; Melanie Cerbach Dzurik and Jamie Capozziello whom she loved as daughters and a special lifelong friend, Larry (George) Cerbach. She is further survived by several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the MICU Staff at UPMC Hamot for the wonderful care in Ruth's final days.
At Ruth's request, no calling hours will be observed.
Arrangements are under the care of the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506.
Memorials may be made to 333 E. Carson Street, #441 E, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.
Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 31, 2019