Ruth Ann (Guth) "Whoopie" Brabender, 91, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Monday, February 10, 2020, with her family nearby. She was born to the late Helen and Joseph Guth, on September 22, 1928, in Clarion, Pa.
She relocated with her family to Erie at an early age and graduated from St. Peter Cathedral Grade School in 1942 and from Strong Vincent High School in 1946.
She married the late Carlton J. Brabender on June 24, 1950. Ruth, nicknamed Whoopie, was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. As a grandmother, she loved her role as Mimi.
Ruth had a very positive outlook on life and always made people around her laugh. She loved music, dancing, singing, and especially her favorite song "You are My Sunshine." Ruth loved to golf, bowl, play Euchre, and have picnics at the Peninsula with friends and family. She loved to travel and had many wonderful trips throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe. She worked at the telephone company and the Cleveland Plant & Flower Company. She was a devout member of Sacred Heart, St. George, and St. Jude's Churches.
Ruth is survived by her children, Rene Brabender and his wife Margaret "Peggy" of Erie, Judy Young and her husband Jim Young of North Carolina, and Barbara Brabender of East Springfield, Pa. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Nicholas Brabender, Andrew Brabender, Lorrie Brabender, Emily Horning, and Jenna Nash, and two great-grandchildren, Sebastian Horning and Charlee Rose Brabender.
Ruth was predeceased by her brothers, Robert and James Guth, as well as her sister, Patricia Krantz.
Family and friends are invited to join us in celebrating her life on Wednesday, between 2 and 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., and for prayers there on Thursday at 9:15 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at St. Patrick Church at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in support of Sight Center of Northwest PA, 2545 W. 26th St., Erie, PA 16506. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 11, 2020