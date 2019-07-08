|
Ruth Benson Kriner Bell, age 84, residing at Benetwood Apts. in Harborcreek, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, as the result of a car accident. She was born in Erie on September 3, 1934, daughter of the late Earnest and Alice Benson.
Ruth first worked at Colonial Bakery and then the Eastside K-Mart prior to her retirement. She enjoyed square dancing, working in her garden, working on the computer and time with her family and grandchildren.
Ruth was preceded in death by her first husband, Keith Kriner; her second husband, James Bell; four brothers, Ernie, Jack, Russell and Donald Benson; and two sisters, Catherine Pearson, and Dorothy Craft. She is survived by four children, Robin Frey (Andy), Dale Benson, Emily Dickson (Tom), and Arthur Kriner (Laura); five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7 p.m. Private interment will be held at Lakeside Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 8, 2019