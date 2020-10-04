Ruth Brown, 79, born in Erie, Pa., was the co-founder of Uptown Browns with her husband Tom Brown. She passed away on September 30th, 2020, in Pinnellas Park, Fla.
She was preceded in death by her parents Steve and Florence (Honey) Kuruc. She was also preceded in death by sister Mary Ann (John) Coughlin, two bothers Bob Kuruc, Jerry Kuruc.
Survived by her beloved husband of 33 years Thomas Smiley Brown of Pinnellas Park, Fla., Ruthie is survived in death by her sister Kathleen Fox, two daughters Denae Randolph and Diann Buterbaugh, two sons David Buterbaugh and Dale (Robin) Buterbaugh, also two stepsons Thomas (Linda) Brown and Michael (Kadidja) Brown, 11 grandchildren and three great-grand children, and many nieces and nephews.
Ruth loved life, she literally danced her way through life. She was loved by family, friends and cared deeply for people. She always looked for ways to help people along the way, whether that was lending an ear, a hand, or her priceless words of wisdom. Ruth could be counted on to be there for you in a flash. She interviewed and welcomed many new residents into unit 5 of Mainlands.
She was deeply loved and will be remembered forever in our hearts.
Showing is to be held at Serenity Funeral Home, 13401 Indian Rocks Road, Largo, FL 33774, from 2 - 4 p.m. on October 7th, 2020 with a service at 4 p.m.
