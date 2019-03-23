Home

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
Prayer Service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
Ruth C. Kern (Laudensack) Jones


Ruth C. Kern (Laudensack) Jones Obituary
Ruth C. (Laudensack) Kern Jones, age 85, of Erie, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at St. Mary's Home at Asbury Ridge. She was born on December 23, 1933, in Erie, a daughter of the late Michael and Frances (Baroth) Laudensack.

Ruth worked at General Electric, as an assembler, until her retirement in 1993. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church and the South Erie Turners. She enjoyed pokeno with her sisters, country music, bowling, going to the peninsula, and watching all types of birds. Above all else, she loved spending time with her family, making people laugh, and going to Waldameer.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Gertrude Hodges, Jeanne Fetterman and Dorothy Sanfratello; two brothers, Michael and Robert Laudensack; a daughter-in-law, Marlene Kern; and a nephew, Joe Sanfratello.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Byron Jones; her children, Jim Kern (Donna Hoydic), Patricia Kern (Don McCammon), and Diane Kern; three grandchildren, Michelle Gray (Tim), Michael Kern (Jamie), and Kelly Portenier (Jake); a sister, Nancy Zimmer and her husband, Barry of Erie; a sister-in- law, Melody Lewis; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, at Greengarden Boulevard on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m., and are invited to attend a prayer service at the funeral home on Monday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at Blessed Sacrament Church at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Mary, Queen of Peace Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the of Northwestern Pennsylvania, 1600 Peninsula, Suite 15, Erie, PA 16505. Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 23, 2019
