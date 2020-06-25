Ruth E. Bartlett Markley, of Erie, passed away on her 80th Birthday, on Sunday, June 21, 2020. She was born in Erie, on June 21, 1940, daughter of the late Ralph and Elizabeth Bartlett.
Ruth had taught gym classes at Blessed Sacrament School and worked in the Dietary Department at St. Vincent Hospital and Elmwood Gardens. She enjoyed the simple things like going for rides with her husband and Sunday dinners with her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her loving husband, James E. Markley Sr.; her beloved son, James E. Markley Jr.; two brothers, Ralph and Norman Bartlett; and two sisters, Virginia Bartlett and Margret Bartlett Corbett.
She is survived by three sons, David (BC), Thomas (Lori), and Ronald (Kathi) Markley; one daughter, Michelle (Michael) Levesque; one daughter-in-law, Patricia Markley; two brothers, Paul (Sally) Bartlett and Michael (Beverly) Nelson; one sister, Twila (Carl) Fetzner; one sister-in-law, Jane Bartlett; in-laws, Ann Feeney, Patricia (Karl) Poland, Robert (Connie) Markley, Jean (Paul) Honan, Shirley Markley and Connie Markley; 15 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at Sacred Heart Church, 816 West 26th Street, on Saturday at 10 a.m., followed by interment at Trinity Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 25, 2020.