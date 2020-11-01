Ruth E. Cypher, 76, of Edinboro, died at home on Saturday, October 31, 2020. She was born in Erie on March 2, 1944, the daughter of the late John and Marian Winkelbauer.
Ruth graduated from General McLane High School and LaRoche University. She worked for over 40 years as a technologist, first at Citizen's General Hospital, then Union City Hospital, Erie Hardfacing, Autoclave Engineering and Lord Corporation.
Ruth was a member of the International Toastmasters for more than eight years. She enjoyed photography, swimming, playing Dominos, warm weather and sunny skies. She pursued continuous education throughout her life, and read many biographies and factual books. She also spent many, many hours building her octagon home and caring for the family farm.
She was a parishioner at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church and a member of the Altar and Rosary Society.
Ruth was preceded in death by a sister, Sr. Mary Winkelbauer, and two brothers, J. David and Richard Winkelbauer.
Survivors include her husband, Dexter Cypher and her daughter, Cynthia (Shaun) Pratt, of Edinboro; five brothers, James, Paul (Mary Jo), Robert, Howard and Daniel (Melody) Winkelbauer; and two sisters, Ann (David) Studt, and Rose Hoffman.
Friends may call at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 8880 Main St., McKean, PA on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:00 p.m. All CDC guideline requiring face masks and social distancing will be in effect.
The Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Edinboro, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Burial will be in Washington Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sisters of Divine Providence, 9000 Babcock Blvd., Allison Park, PA 15101, or the Cleft Palate Institute, 4950 West 23rd St., Erie, PA 16506.
