"Grandma Ruthie"
Ruth Ellen Marie Moody Lewis, "Grandma Ruthie" age 90, of Lawrence Park, went to be with her heavenly Father on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital. She was born in Erie, Pa., on December 14, 1928, a daughter of the late George Moody, Sr. and Elsa Lofgren Moody.
Ruth graduated from Lawrence Park High School and had served on the Lawrence Park Alumni Committee for many years. She was employed at the Marine Bank, General Electric (where she was President of the GE Secretaries) and at the Iroquois School District, where she retired in 1991 as a secretary/bookkeeper.
She was a member of the Lawrence Park United Methodist Church. She sang in the Choir for 72 years, and served on various committees. She served on the Administration Board and was president of the United Methodist Women for many years.
Ruth sang with the General Electric Troubadours and the Siebenburger Singers for 19 years. She was Vice President of the Lawrence Park Historical Society. She enjoyed bowling, golf and especially playing cards.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert H. Lewis, her daughter Rev. Patricia A. Fuller and two brothers George Moody, Jr. and Chuck Moody.
Ruth is survived by her son Dr. Christopher R. Lewis and his wife Mindi of Waterford, Mich., six grandchildren: Kennedi, Kendra, Mackenzie and C.J. (Christopher) Lewis, Wesley and Patrick Fuller, along with many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Lawrence Park United Methodist Church 4015 Niagara Place, Lawrence Park Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at noon. Burial in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery will be private. The G. R. Bailey Funeral Home, 4396 Iroquois Avenue, is handling services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lawrence Park United Methodist Church, 4015 Niagara Pl., Erie, PA 16511.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 17, 2019