Ruth Fye Dinger, age 88, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. She was born in Reynoldsville, Pa., on September 5, 1930, daughter of the late Asa and Jennie Foltz Fye.
Ruth was employed with Comptec Co. for ten years until her retirement in 1992. Prior to that, she worked at Buffalo Molding.
Ruth is survived by three sons, Raymond Dinger of Hillsboro, Ohio, James Dinger (Shelly) of Florida and Randall Dinger (Patricia) of Waterford; one daughter, Catherine Turner (Paul) of Union City; three sisters, Jane Grady, Grace Coleman, and Esther Kessler; one brother, Peter Fye (Dee); 12 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Frank C. Dinger; six sisters, Violet Henry, Pearl Sweet, Gladys Henry, Alice Lingenfelter, Rose Lingenfelter, and her twin, Ruby Strouse; and three brothers, Thomas Fye, Harry Fye, and Norman Fye.
Friends are invited to attend a Service on Friday at 10 a.m. in the Chapel at Erie County Memorial Gardens, conducted by her grandson, Rev. James Dinger, Jr. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made the – Greater PA Chapter, 1600 Peninsula Drive, Suite 15, Erie, PA 16505.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 18, 2019