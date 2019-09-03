|
Ruth Jean Loesch, age 84, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at the PA Soldiers' and Sailors' Home. She was born on March 21, 1935, a daughter of the late James and Clara (Cimino) Iesue.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son William James Loesch.
Ruth worked at Kresges and the Boston Store, but most importantly, she was a loving mother, grandmother and caregiver to her husband William for 38 years. She was a member of Saint Paul's and Our Lady of Peace Catholic Churches, and enjoyed cooking, reading, bingo and knitting.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, William Harold Loesch; one daughter, Michelle C. (Donald) Loesch-Boutelle of Sheffield, Pa.; three grandchildren, Lydia R. Boutelle of Sheffield, Pa., Jason (Trisha) Boutelle of Addison, N.Y. and Jeanette (Ben) Boutelle-Blood of Jamestown, N.Y.; and three great-grandchildren, Taylor, Paige and Karlee Boutelle, children of Jason and Trisha.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, with Fr. Jerry Priscaro, of Saint Anne's Catholic Church and the PA Soldier' and Sailors' Home officiating. Arrangements are under the care of the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 3, 2019