Ruth Louise Walker, 89, of Erie, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Elmwood Gardens.
She was born in Johnsonburg, Pa. on March 1, 1931, the daughter of the late Isaac and Lillian Gardner Carnahan.
Ms. Walker graduated from Johnsonburg High School.
She worked as the housekeeper at St. George Rectory for 13 years.
She was a member of St. George Church and St. George Rosary Society and sang in the St. George adult choir.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald L. Walker, who passed on September 5, 1998; her son, Donald P. Walker; three sisters, Dorathy Polaski, Jane Hinchcliff and Faye Corkey; six brothers, George, Ronald, Isaac, Charles, Stewart and Bill Carnahan and a son-in-law, George Coleman.
She is survived by five daughters: Mary Bires and her husband Greg, Ann Coleman, Julianne Dombrowski and her husband Gary, Andrea Walker, all of Erie, and Catherine Walker, of Bradenton, Fla.; eight sons, Randy Walker and his wife Robin, Mark Walker, Francis Walker and his wife Barb, John M. Walker and his wife Brigitte, David Walker and his wife Cheryl, Edward Walker and his wife Laurie, and Adam Walker and his wife Dian, all of Erie. She is further survived by one sister, Lottie Yopek of Erie; 29 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.
Due to Covid-19 regulations, private services will be conducted at the Mary Queen of Peace Chapel followed by interment.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Road.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 26, 2020