Ruth M. Brown, 95, of McKean, died Sunday, March 1, 2020 at LECOM Senior Living. She was born in Erie on May 1, 1924, the daughter of the late Leon and Bertha Kemp.
Ruth worked for much of her life as a home nurse. She was employed by the Visiting Nurse Association of Erie from 1969-1979, and was a private duty nurse in the Erie area from 1979-1984. She lived in Florida and Michigan for a number of years, moving back to McKean in 1995.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Lawrence Southard, her second husband, Wayne Dean, her third husband, John Brown; two grandchildren, Dylan Moore and Brandon Sanner; two brothers, Leon Kemp and Kenneth Kemp; and a sister, Ortha Goodman.
Survivors include a daughter, Nancy (William) Moore, of McKean; two sons, Garry (Kathy) Southard, of Michigan and Ronald (Gisele) Southard, of Smethport, Pa.; also eight grandchildren, Sherri (Robert Giannone) Sparrow, LeAnne Sanner, Shannon (Joe) Hudson, Lori (Frank Peterson) Rutledge, William Moore, Greg (Megan McCoy) Southard, Geoff (Stacey) Southard, Andrea (Steffan) Halvorsen; 18 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 210 Erie Street, Edinboro, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 2 to 5 p.m.
Burial will be in Valley Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to McKean Hose Company, 5011 School Street, McKean, PA 16426, or to the .
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 3, 2020