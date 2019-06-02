|
Ruth M. (Foster) Green, age 99, of Erie, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, at the LECOM Senior Living Center. Born January 7, 1920, in Nitro, West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Julia (Emmert) Foster.
Ruth graduated from East High School. She worked at the Boston Store and then for Attorney John Blackmore. She then dedicated herself to her family by raising her children and always supporting her husband.
She enjoyed buying designer Barbie Dolls over the years for her granddaughter and was proud of all of her collectibles. She was truly proud that her home was selected to be on the Holiday Trail for the Parade of Homes during the Christmas season.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Allen L. Green in 1990; and her twin sister, Rita Brumagin.
Survivors include her two daughters, Pamela Green and Julie Freeman, husband David; three grandchildren, Allison Young, husband Brian, Christopher Freeman, and Ryan Freeman, girlfriend Lauren Bennett; and two great-granddaughters, Olivia Rose and Charlotte Ruth Young.
Per Ruth's wishes, services will be private for her immediate family. Entombment will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Ruth's family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation for the 4th floor West staff at the LECOM Senior Living Center for their kindness and support. They also wish to thank the VNA Hospice for their care and compassion.
Memorials in Ruth's memory may be made to Erie Trap and Release, 3335 Peach Street, Erie, PA 16508.
