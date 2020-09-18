1/
Ruth Newsham Tacone Franz
On Monday, August 31, 2020, Ruth Newsham Tacone Franz, formerly of Erie, and most recently Mars, Pa., passed away at the age of 84.

She was preceded in death by her husband and best friend Edward G. Franz, mother Ruth J. Blatt, father William R. Newsham, brother William G. Newsham, stepfather Charles F. Blatt, and son-in-law Dennis Buck.

She is survived by her beloved children, sons Daniel Tacone (Cindy) and Joseph Au-Franz (Wendy) and daughters Patricia Piatkowski (Robert) and Laurie Staudacher (George), grandchildren Daniel Tacone, Ashley Szudarski (Adam), George Staudacher (Braidey), Claire Staudacher, Nolan Staudacher, Asti Au-Franz, Jodi Au-Franz, Korin Au-Franz and great-grandchildren Greyson Szudarski and Shae Szudarski.

Also survived by her beloved sister Judy Zboyovski and sister-in-law Marilyn Newsham and numerous nieces and nephews.

She leaves behind her good friends Audrey Meyer, Judy Ball, Bev Sutula, and Ginnie Putnam.

Friends and relatives are invited to call on the family at Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Service Inc. West Ridge, 3801 W. 26th Street, Erie, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020. Inurnment will be private, at Whispering Pines Cremation Garden.

Because of Ruth's love of children, in lieu of flowers please make donations on her behalf: In memory of Ruth Ann Franz, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=6730259&pg=personal&fr_id=39300.

Send condolences to www.burtonfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Burton Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Home
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-0596
