Ruth Ruthie (Mifsud) Moore

Ruth Ruthie (Mifsud) Moore Obituary
A devoted Wife, Mother, and Gaga

Ruth "Ruthie" (Mifsud) Moore, age 67, passed away on December 30, 2019 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. She was the beautiful daughter of the late Francis and Norma Mifsud.

She is survived by her loving husband, Jim Moore, daughter, Dina Moore, and granddaughter, Ella Jones, the light of her life. She is also survived by four brothers, Philip Mifsud of Ariz., Jerry (Linda) Mifsud, Joseph (Joann) Mifsud, Francis (Nancy) Mifsud, and a sister in law, Carmie Moore. She is also survived by her many nieces, nephews, and cousins, and her special cousin, Chris (D'Aurora) Scutella, as well as many very dear friends.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Gia Marie Moore, whom she is now holding in heaven, her mother-in-law, Agatha (Voto) Moore, and sister-in-law, Mary (Yezzi) Mifsud.

Ruth grew up in Little Italy and attended St. Paul School. She was a 1970 Graduate of Academy High School. Ruth was employed for 31 years by the City of Erie and retired in 2016. For many years, she played on the Womens Monday Night Bocce League. She was the promoter and coordinator for Elvis and Moore for 25 years. She was involved in her West 25th Street Neighborhood Club for 30 years, Little Italy Ladies Club, and Breakfast Club, with some of the best friends a lady could ask for who will miss her dearly.

Ruth was an amazingly strong woman. She loved her daughter and granddaughter more than any words could ever describe. She was considered the matriarch of her family. Ruthie put everyone before herself, she was selfless. Her smile and laugh could fill a room. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed making her delicious Sunday sauce and meatballs. She did for all without question. She made every holiday magical. She will be missed by all that knew her, especially her loving family.

Friends and family are invited to Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W.38th St., on Thursday, January 2nd from 2 p.m. until the time of a service at 6 p.m. Condolences may be sent at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 31, 2019
