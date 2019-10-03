Home

Spitzer Funeral Home
135 Miller
Sherman, NY 14781
(716) 761-6739
Ruth S. (Silver) Williams


1937 - 2019
Ruth S. (Silver) Williams Obituary
Ruth S. (Silver) Williams, 82, of Sherman, N.Y., formerly of Panama, N.Y., died Monday, September 30, 2019, at home. Ruth was born August 3, 1937, in Paducah, Kentucky to George E. and Thurley I. (Boysel) Silver.

She was a graduate of Batavia Iowa High School and Omaha Nebraska Radio, Television and Electric Institute. Ruth moved to Arlington, Va. and worked at the Navel Annex as a Clerk Typist until 1957. Ruth eventually moved to Chautauqua County, where she met her husband Merle. The couple was married February 16, 1957 in North Clymer. She worked at Corry Plastic and Will Care in Jamestown, N.Y. for many years. She also enjoyed quilting, sewing, knitting and crocheting.

Ruth is survived by: a son, Roger Williams, of Jamestown, N.Y., four daughters: Judith L. (Jeff) Post of North East, Pa., Anna Sue (Stan) Thompson of West Seneca, N.Y., Cheryl M. Decker of Alaska, and Mary E. (John) Riel of North Warren, Pa., 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, two half-sisters: Louise and Linda, and two half-brothers: Kenneth and John.

Ruth was predeceased by: her parents, George and Thurley Silver, her husband, Merle E. Williams, a daughter, Caroline Williams, a brother, Edward D. Silver, a military veteran who died in Vietnam, two sisters: Geneva J. Trippe and Marjorie Silver and a half-sister Katheryn Hixson.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Interment will be in the Holland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, of Sherman, 113 Church Street, Sherman, New York 14781. Arrangements are by the Spitzer Funeral Home, Sherman, N.Y., 716-761-6739.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 3, 2019
