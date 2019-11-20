Home

Spitzer Funeral Home
135 Miller
Sherman, NY 14781
(716) 761-6739
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Sherman
113 Church Street
Sherman, NY
Ruth S. (Silver) Williams Obituary
Ruth S. (Silver) Williams, 82, Of Sherman, N.Y., formerly of Panama, N.Y., died Monday September 30, 2019 at home.

A memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church of Sherman, 113 Church Street, Sherman, N.Y., Saturday November 23, 2019 at 11 am.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Sherman, 113 Church Street, Sherman, N.Y., 14781.

Arrangements by David J. Dengler, Spitzer Funeral Home, 716-761-6739.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 20, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -